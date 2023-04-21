Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $333.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

