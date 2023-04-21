AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,489,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,799,000 after purchasing an additional 714,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AZN opened at $74.53 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

