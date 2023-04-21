Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $138.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

