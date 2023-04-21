Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

