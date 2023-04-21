Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Concentrix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Concentrix by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $107.27 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

