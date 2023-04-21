Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 43,657 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

