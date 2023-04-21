Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,334 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.99 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

