Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 226.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.10% of The Shyft Group worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.5 %

SHYF opened at $22.78 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

