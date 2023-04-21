Bailard Inc. Has $25.56 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

