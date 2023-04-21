Bailard Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

