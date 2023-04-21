Bailard Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 82,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 241,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

