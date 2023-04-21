Bailard Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.31 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

