Bailard Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

