Bailard Inc. Invests $574,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the period.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

