Bailard Inc. Invests $604,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896 in the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TH opened at $12.82 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21.

TH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

