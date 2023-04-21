Bailard Inc. Invests $771,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.21 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

