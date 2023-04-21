Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

