Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.10% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
REPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insider Activity
Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.4 %
REPX opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.36.
Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.