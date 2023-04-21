Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.10% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $156,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $156,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

REPX opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.