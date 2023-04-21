Bailard Inc. Purchases 18,051 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MRC Global worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,434,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 327,506 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 367.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 300,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in MRC Global by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 88,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global Trading Down 0.5 %

MRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.46 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

