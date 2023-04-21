Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,340,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,855,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

