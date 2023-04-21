Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.11% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LICY. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $6,039,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 421,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 24.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 311,133 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE LICY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

