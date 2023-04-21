Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Titan International by 1,753.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan International Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

