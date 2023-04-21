Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 762,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.