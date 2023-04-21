Bailard Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGZ stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.