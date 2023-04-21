Bailard Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.04. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.15 million. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.