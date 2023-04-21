Bailard Inc. Sells 300 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.9 %

EME opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

