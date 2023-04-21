Bailard Inc. Sells 4,742 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.55 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

