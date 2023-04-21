Bailard Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after buying an additional 282,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

