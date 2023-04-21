Bailard Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Farmland Partners worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

