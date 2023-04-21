Bailard Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

