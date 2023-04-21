Bailard Inc. Takes $648,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Upstart by 71.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 137,828 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $15.29 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,036,548 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

