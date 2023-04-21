Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 509.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.