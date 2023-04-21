Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of AutoNation worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 223.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $130.75 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.49. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

