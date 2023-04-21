Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

EQNR opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

