Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 576 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

CASY opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

