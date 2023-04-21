Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 213,770 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Trading Down 1.4 %

OSTK stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,934 shares of company stock valued at $96,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

