Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,132 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of F5 worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $207.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

