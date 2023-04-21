Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $107.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.94 on Friday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.