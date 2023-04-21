Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 4.7 %

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

