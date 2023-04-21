Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

