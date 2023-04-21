Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Celanese has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Celanese Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CE opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

