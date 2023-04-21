Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Trading Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 37,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 158,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

