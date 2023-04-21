CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

