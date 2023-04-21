Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $336.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $541.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.23.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.95.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

