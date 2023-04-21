Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

