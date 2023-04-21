Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.