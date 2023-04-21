Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

CVX opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.