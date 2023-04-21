Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,240 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

