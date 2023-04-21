Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,804 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

