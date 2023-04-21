Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 386 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.40.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

